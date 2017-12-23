Senators' Daniel Taylor: Promoted to parent club
Taylor was recalled from AHL Belleville on Saturday.
While he was waived ahead of the season, Taylor went unclaimed and patiently awaited his turn in the minors. Starting goalie Craig Anderson is under the weather, so the 31-year-old will be on hand as an emergency option ahead of a road game against the Panthers on Saturday evening.
