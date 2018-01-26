Play

Burgdoerfer was sent down to AHL Belleville on Friday.

This wasn't a surprise given that Burgdoerfer isn't a prospect and the NHL's All-Star Weekend has begun. He didn't get a lot of ice time in his debut with the Senators, and chances are that he'll spend most of what's left in the season playing for Belleville.

