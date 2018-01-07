Senators' Erik Karlsson: Finally getting on track offensively

Karlsson tallied three assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over Tampa Bay.

He also finished plus-5. Karlsson has not been himself this season, but he may be turning the corner. He has five assists in his last two games and 11 points in his last 10 games. Karlsson is also plus-2 in that span -- that's a minor miracle considering his overall minus-18 rating. He's poised for a much-improved second half and that's music to fantasy owners' ears.