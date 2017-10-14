Senators' Erik Karlsson: Possibly returning next week
Karlsson (foot) could play as early as Tuesday against Vancouver but still doesn't have a definite return timeline, according to head coach Guy Boucher, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
The Senators enter their game against Edmonton on Saturday with a solid 2-0-2 record, so ensuring Karlsson is 100 percent healthy before returning should remain priority No. 1. Of course, fantasy owners would love to have the elite defenseman back as soon as possible, but avoiding further aggravation of the long-standing foot injury is critical to Karlsson posting another monster campaign.
