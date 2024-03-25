Korpisalo stopped 33 of 36 shots in Sunday's 5-3 victory over the Oilers.

Korpisalo was the difference maker in the Senators' win, picking up his second win in as many days despite Ottawa being outshot 36-to-16. The 29-year-old Korpisalo has won three of his last four outings, posting a .900 save percentage in that span. Overall, he's 17-21-4 with an .888 save percentage and 3.33 GAA this season. Korpisalo figures to be back between the pipes Wednesday when the Sens visit Buffalo.