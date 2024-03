Korpisalo is expected to start on the road against New Jersey on Saturday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Korpisalo stopped just 20 of 26 shots in a 6-2 loss to Boston on Tuesday. He has a 15-21-4 record, 3.37 GAA and .887 save percentage in 44 outings in 2023-24. The Devils, who rank 11th offensively with 3.27 goals per game, figure to be a difficult adversary for Korpisalo.