Korpisalo will get the starting nod at home against Edmonton, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Anton Forsberg was originally slated to start but Korpisalo will go back-to-back after stopping 18 of 20 shots in Saturday's win over the Devils. Korpisalo has won three of his last four starts, improving his record this season to 16-21-4. Since the start of February, he's gone 4-5-2 with an .884 save percentage.