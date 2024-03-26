Korpisalo will guard the road goal Wednesday against Buffalo, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Korpisalo has won four of his past five outings, stopping 135 of 150 shots during that span. He has supplied a 17-21-4 record this campaign with a 3.33 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 46 games played. Buffalo is tied for 20th in the league with 2.97 goals per contest this season.