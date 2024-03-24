Korpisalo made 18 saves in a 5-2 win over the Devils on Saturday.

He did wobble early in the second frame. Jesper Bratt beat him on a breakaway 23 seconds into the period, and then Tomas Nosek scored 36 seconds later with a snap shot from the left face-off circle. But that was it. Korpisalo has won three of his last four starts. And while he allowed six goals in the loss to the Bruins, Korpisalo allowed just six goals in the three wins over the Pens, Isles and Devils. Platoon-mate Anton Forsberg is 1-4-0 in his last five starts with 21 goals allowed. Korpisalo may be seizing the starter's reins again.