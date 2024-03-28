Korpisalo turned aside 34 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

Korpisalo was sharp again Wednesday, holding Buffalo to a pair of second-period goals en route to his third consecutive win. The 29-year-old netminder's won five of his last six starts, sporting a .909 save percentage in that span. It's been a nice stretch in an otherwise disappointing season for Korpisalo -- he improved to 18-21-4 on the campaign with an .890 save percentage and 3.30 GAA. Anton Forsberg figures to get the start Thursday in the second half of a back-to-back, lining up Korpisalo for a road matchup in Winnipeg on Saturday.