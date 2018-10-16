Senators' Matt Duchene: Dishes two helpers in victory
Duchene notched two assists and registered a plus-3 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over Dallas.
Duchene has six helpers on the year and four in the last two games, but he's still searching for his first goal of the season. It doesn't help that he's put just 11 shots on net through the first six games.
