Senators' Tom Pyatt: Breaks eight-game point drought
Pyatt's assist Wednesday marked the first time he'd scored a point since Nov. 24.
Pyatt might have left his scoring touch in Sweden, as he's only posted three points since Ottawa returned home from Europe on Nov. 11. He's still on pace for a career-high in points, but that's because his career high is a mere 23 points. He can be useful if he gets a streak going, but at present time, he should only be an option in the deepest of leagues.
