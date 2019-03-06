Sharks' Brent Burns: Dealing with flu
Burns was absent from practice Wednesday due to illness, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Burns was able to shake off an illness to play versus Chicago on Sunday, but it's not clear if this is the same bug or a new ailment the blueliner picked up. If the 33-year-old is unable to suit up versus the Habs on Thursday, Joakim Ryan figures to slot into the lineup, while Justin Braun and Brenden Dillon could see an uptick in ice time.
