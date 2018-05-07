Sharks' Chris Tierney: Can't find back of net
Tierney finished the 2017-18 campaign bogged down in a 23-game goalless streak.
Tierney's playoff contributions were limited to a meager two power-play helpers, despite averaging 1:17 of ice time with the man advantage. While he may have struggled in the closing weeks of the season, the center recorded career highs with 17 goals and 23 assists. Depending on his the rest of the Sharks' lineup shakes out heading into 2018-19 -- they have a number of unrestricted free agents including Joe Thornton (knee) and Evander Kane -- the 23-year-old could slide into a top-six role next year.
