Karlsson notched an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Karlsson has a 14-game point streak consisting of two goals and 20 helpers. He's logged multiple points in six of those contests, so this was a rather tame performance by his standards. The 32-year-old defenseman is up to 13 goals, 41 helpers, 108 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 40 appearances.