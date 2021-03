Karlsson scored a power-play goal on three shots and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Karlsson was held scoreless in his first game back from a lower-body injury, but he tallied in the follow-up. The 30-year-old Swede has just five points, 32 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 15 contests. Karlsson can be expected to log 20-plus minutes per game in a big role for the Sharks.