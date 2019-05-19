Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Leaves Sunday's game

Karlsson (undisclosed) did not play in the final period of Sunday's Game 5 loss to the Blues, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Karlsson had been dealing with a groin issue prior to Game 5 so it's possible that his exit from the contest is related to that. The Sharks will be facing elimination in St. Louis on Tuesday and it's unclear whether the 28-year-old will be available or not.