Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Notches goal in win
Pavelski scored a goal Tuesday in a 5-4 win over the Predators.
Pavelski's goal came in a third period that saw San Jose light the lamp with three unanswered goals, one coming when the team was down a man. The Sharks have now won three of their last four games with Pavelski scoring three goals over that span. However, the 34-year-old forward has yet to register an assist in 2018-19 and owners will want to see more balance in his point production moving forward.
