Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Picks up assist in victory

Pavelski collected an assist and fired four shots on goal in Saturday's win over the Jets.

That's a three-game point streak for the sniper, who has been a fantasy disappointment through 22 contests this season. Pavelski had been one of the most reliable fantasy forwards over the past several years, but he's managed just four goals and 11 points this time around. It's worth noting, however, that Pavelski is dealing with an unspecified injury, and has been for some time. He makes for a great buy-low candidate right now, as he appears to be picking up the production and putting the slow start behind him.