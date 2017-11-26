Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Picks up assist in victory
Pavelski collected an assist and fired four shots on goal in Saturday's win over the Jets.
That's a three-game point streak for the sniper, who has been a fantasy disappointment through 22 contests this season. Pavelski had been one of the most reliable fantasy forwards over the past several years, but he's managed just four goals and 11 points this time around. It's worth noting, however, that Pavelski is dealing with an unspecified injury, and has been for some time. He makes for a great buy-low candidate right now, as he appears to be picking up the production and putting the slow start behind him.
More News
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Tallies third goal of season•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Lights lamp in victory•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Paces team to victory lane•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Enduring frustrating start to 2017-18•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Resting ahead of new season•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Ends shutout streak 15 seconds in•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...