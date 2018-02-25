Sharks' Martin Jones: Looks for revenge against Wild

Jones will tend twine on the road Sunday night, facing shots from the Wild, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Jones has maintained a 19-16-5 record to go along with a 2.52 GAA and .917 save percentage through 42 games. Those numbers won't drop jaws in the fantasy realm, but they're at least serviceable. If you're rolling out Jones on Sunday, the hope is that he has a better plan to hold off the Wild after they put four goals on him among 24 shots in a Dec. 10 overtime loss.