Sharks' Martin Jones: Looks for revenge against Wild
Jones will tend twine on the road Sunday night, facing shots from the Wild, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Jones has maintained a 19-16-5 record to go along with a 2.52 GAA and .917 save percentage through 42 games. Those numbers won't drop jaws in the fantasy realm, but they're at least serviceable. If you're rolling out Jones on Sunday, the hope is that he has a better plan to hold off the Wild after they put four goals on him among 24 shots in a Dec. 10 overtime loss.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Plays well in loss•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets road assignment in Chicago•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Stops 31 for fourth win in five tries•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Holding post in The Gateway City•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Cruises to victory to cap off weekend•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets nod against Dallas•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...