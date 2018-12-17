Sharks' Martin Jones: Short leash in latest outing

Jones was pulled from Sunday's game against the Blackhawks upon allowing three goals on four shots through 13:53 of crease time. He was replaced by Aaron Dell, who ended up securing the win.

Sharks coach Peter DeBoer's decision to have Dell replace Jones ended up being a wise one, as the backup was flawless in relief -- he picked up 16 saves and the team rallied behind Dell with five unanswered goals. You could say that Jones was due for a rough outing since he entered the contest with four wins in six December appearances after maintaining an uninspiring .882 save percentage through the first two months of the season. The night belonged to Dell, but Jones still has a good amount of job security as the No. 1 option for the Sharks.