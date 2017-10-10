Martin is still dealing with the effects of offseason ankle surgery, causing him to leave practice Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Martin was limited to just 10:55 of ice time Saturday, which is a far cry from the 19:14 per game he logged during the 2016-17 campaign. The Sharks don't play again until Thursday when they face Buffalo, so the veteran could be ready to go in time. In the event the 36-year-old is unable to give it a go, however, look for Tim Heed to step into the lineup.