Sharks' Paul Martin: Exits practice early
Martin is still dealing with the effects of offseason ankle surgery, causing him to leave practice Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Martin was limited to just 10:55 of ice time Saturday, which is a far cry from the 19:14 per game he logged during the 2016-17 campaign. The Sharks don't play again until Thursday when they face Buffalo, so the veteran could be ready to go in time. In the event the 36-year-old is unable to give it a go, however, look for Tim Heed to step into the lineup.
More News
-
Sharks' Paul Martin: Underwent offseason ankle surgery•
-
Sharks' Paul Martin: Candidate for expansion selection•
-
Sharks' Paul Martin: Lights lamp in playoff opener•
-
Sharks' Paul Martin: Bags two assists in victory•
-
Sharks' Paul Martin: Three points in last five games•
-
Sharks' Paul Martin: Produces sparingly lately•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...