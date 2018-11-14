Paul Martin: Announces retirement
Martin will hang up his skates, ending a 14-year NHL career, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Martin was drafted by the Devils in the second round of the 2000 NHL Draft and proceeded to win back-to-back NCAA Championships with the University of Minnesota in 2002 and 2003. After six seasons with New Jersey, the defensively-minded blueliner joined the Penguins for five years and then spent his final three campaign with the Sharks. All told, the Minnesota native played in 870 NHL games in which he tallied 50 goals, 270 assist and another 46 points in 122 postseason outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...