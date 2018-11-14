Martin will hang up his skates, ending a 14-year NHL career, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Martin was drafted by the Devils in the second round of the 2000 NHL Draft and proceeded to win back-to-back NCAA Championships with the University of Minnesota in 2002 and 2003. After six seasons with New Jersey, the defensively-minded blueliner joined the Penguins for five years and then spent his final three campaign with the Sharks. All told, the Minnesota native played in 870 NHL games in which he tallied 50 goals, 270 assist and another 46 points in 122 postseason outings.