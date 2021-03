Donato recorded two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Wild.

Donato set up a Radim Simek tally in the first period and the second of Erik Karlsson's two goals, which came at 4:11 of the third. The 24-year-old Donato has played all over the lineup for the Sharks, but he's produced a solid 17 points in 34 outings. The winger has added 76 shots, 38 hits and a minus-6 rating this year as a steady scoring presence, usually in the middle six.