Sharks' Tim Heed: Scratched Monday
Heed will not be in the lineup for Monday's contest in Calgary.
Between injuries and healthy scratches, Heed has appeared in just three games for San Jose this season, scoring a goal while averaging 13:46 of ice time per game. His next opportunity to play will come Wednesday in Colorado.
