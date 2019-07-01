Meier signed a four-year, $24 million contract with the Sharks on Monday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

This is a fantastic deal for San Jose, as Meier is coming off a break-out campaign during which he set career highs in goals (30), assists (36) and shots on goal (250) in 78 regular-season contests. If he hit the open market, he'd likely be making at least $7 million on an annual basis, but his negotiating power was limited due to his status as a restricted free agent. The 2015 first-round pick is just 22 years old, and should only continue to improve over the next four seasons with the Sharks. In other words, fantasy owners can count on Meier remaining a highly valuable asset for the foreseeable future.