Meier (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup against Ottawa on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Considering the Sharks are hearing into a back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday, versus Ottawa and Montreal respectively, it seems unlikely Meier will be ready to play in either game -- although nothing official has come from the team in regards to Sunday's contest. The winger is poised for a career year, as he has already racked up 23 points in 25 games and could break his career highs from last season (21 goals and 15 assists) before the halfway mark of the 2018-19 campaign as long as he isn't dealing with a long-term injury.