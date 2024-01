Hertl (lower body) will miss Tuesday's contest at home against Seattle, per Max Miller of The Hockey News.

Hertl has put together a solid season thus far recording 15 goals and 19 assists in 48 games. In his last five games, he's posted two goals and two assists to go along with 10 shots. The 30-year-old is in his 11th year in the league, all coming with the Sharks. Check back for an update on his status prior to Wednesday's game versus Anaheim.