Hertl (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Hertl sat out two contests before participating in the All-Star Game in Toronto, but he has missed two straight practices following the break. Even though a timetable for his return has not been provided, it seems doubtful that he will be available for the team's upcoming two-game road trip. Hertl has accounted for 15 goals and 34 points over 48 games this season.