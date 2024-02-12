Hertl had surgery Monday to remove loose cartilage in his left knee and will be sidelined for multiple weeks.

Hertl was already designated for injured reserve Monday, so this announcement shouldn't come as a surprise. Given his timeline and $8 million-plus cap hit, the center could be a strong candidate for LTIR, though the Sharks aren't expected to be buyers at the trade deadline anyway. At this point, Hertl is unlikely to reach the 60-point threshold, missing that mark for the first time since 2020-21. William Eklund could be tasked with a bigger role with Hertl shelved.