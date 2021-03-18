Cogliano (illness) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Red Wings, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Cogliano will miss his first game of the season. There's no indication that this illness is related to COVID-19. The 33-year-old has generated three goals, four assists and 35 hits through 25 games.
