Khudobin stopped 49 of 51 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Panthers.

Florida's final goal was scored into an empty net. Khudobin got absolutely no help from his blue line in this one and shattered his previous season high in shots faced (40 against the Hurricanes on Jan. 31). The veteran netminder is 3-4-1 on the year with a 2.66 GAA and .915 save percentage, but an 0-4-1 mark over his last five starts will keep rookie Jake Oettinger firmly in the mix for Dallas.