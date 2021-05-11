Oettinger stopped 19 of 23 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win against Chicago.

Things got off to a rocky start for the rookie, who found himself trailing 2-0 before the game was even 90 seconds old, but the Stars eventually came all the way back to make Oettinger a winner in the season finale. The 22-year-old product of Boston University went 11-8-7 with a 2.36 GAA and .911 save percentage.