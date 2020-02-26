Stars' Jamie Benn: Assists in three straight games

Benn posted an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Benn set up a quick strike from Tyler Seguin within the first minute of the game. The Stars' captain has an assist in each of his last three games, although he's now gone seven contests without tickling the twine himself. The 30-year-old has 35 points (18 tallies, 17 helpers), 144 shots on goal and 155 hits through 63 outings.