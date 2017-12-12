Stars' Jamie Benn: Assists on lone goal in win

Benn assisted on the Stars' lone goal in a 2-1 shootout win over the Rangers on Monday.

After a five-game drought, Benn has a goal and four assists over the last six games. He's also put up 21 shots in the last four games. He is looking like his old self again and is a reliable start in pretty much any format.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories