Benn scored a goal on three shots, added two assists, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Benn extended his streaks Tuesday -- he's scored in five straight contests and has six goals and four helpers during a seven-game point streak. The 34-year-old showed off his continued success with Wyatt Johnston, as the duo combined on the Stars' first, fourth and fifth goals in the contest. Benn is up to 17 tallies, 52 points (19 on the power play, three shorthanded), 139 shots on net, 96 hits, 44 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 73 appearances.