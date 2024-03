Benn posted an assist and two hits in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Devils.

Benn set up Wyatt Johnston's tally 15 seconds into the game. Through six outings in March, Benn has been excellent with two goals and seven helpers. The veteran forward is up to 44 points, 127 shots on net, 89 hits, 41 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 68 appearances. He continues to play alongside Johnston and Logan Stankoven, with the two youngsters apparently helping Benn turn back the clock a bit himself.