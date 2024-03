Benn scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Benn's goal early in the second period took the life out of the Kings' offense. Over his last eight games, the 34-year-old has three goals and eight assists, with six of those 11 points coming on the power play. He's at 12 goals, 45 points (18 on the power play), 128 shots on net, 90 hits, 41 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 69 appearances for the year.