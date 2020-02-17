Stars' Jason Dickinson: Collects assist in overtime loss
Dickinson managed an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.
The 24-year-old was initially thought to have gotten a piece of a John Klingberg shot in the first period, but was later credited with the secondary assist on the play. Dickinson has 18 points, 73 shots and 73 hits in 55 games this season, mostly in a middle-six role.
