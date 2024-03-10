Pavelski scored an empty-net goal on three shots, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Pavelski and Jason Robertson set up each other's goals in the contest. While he failed to get on the scoresheet in back-to-back games versus his former team, the Sharks, Pavelski has a trio of multi-point efforts in his last five games. The 39-year-old is up to 23 goals, 55 points, 163 shots on net, 60 blocked shots, 57 hits and a plus-6 rating through 66 appearances. He'll likely continue to play on the top line and first power-play unit.