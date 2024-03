Pavelski logged a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Pavelski has seven points over his last five games. He helped out on a Jamie Benn tally in the second period of Saturday's win. Pavelski continues to impress for the Stars, racking up 24 goals, 34 helpers, 18 power-play points, 168 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 59 hits and a plus-6 rating through 69 outings this season.