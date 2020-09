Pavelski scored a power-play goal on a team-high five shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay. He also had four hits and two PIM.

Pavelski managed to get his stick on a John Klingberg shot while tied up in front, getting the Stars on the board with just over five minutes left on the second period. It was team team-leading 10th goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 37-year-old Pavelski, who scored just 14 times in 67 regular-season games.