Pavelski posted a power-play assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

Through 10 games in April, Pavelski has earned nine points, including three on the power play. The 37-year-old forward is up to 75 points (23 with the man advantage), 202 shots on net, 99 hits, 66 blocks and a plus-9 rating through 76 appearances this season.