Pavelski scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Pavelski has four goals and four assists over his last seven outings. The 39-year-old's tally Friday tied the game at 1-1 in the first period. He's up to 25 goals, 59 points, 172 shots on net, 61 blocked shots and 59 hits through 71 outings while primarily seeing top-line usage.