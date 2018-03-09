Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Gets starting nod

Lehtonen will start in goal Friday evening against the visiting Ducks.

With Ben Bishop (lower body) injured, Lehtonen will be sent between the pipes for his 25th appearance of the season. The Finn was terrific against a competitive Predators team Tuesday, as he stopped 32 of 33 shots, but ended up getting outdueled by Pekka Rinne on the way to his seventh regulation loss of the season. Next up for Lehtonen is a Ducks squad that ranks no better than 21st in goals per game (2.76), shots on goal (30.2) and power play percentage at 18.2.