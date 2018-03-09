Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Gets starting nod
Lehtonen will start in goal Friday evening against the visiting Ducks.
With Ben Bishop (lower body) injured, Lehtonen will be sent between the pipes for his 25th appearance of the season. The Finn was terrific against a competitive Predators team Tuesday, as he stopped 32 of 33 shots, but ended up getting outdueled by Pekka Rinne on the way to his seventh regulation loss of the season. Next up for Lehtonen is a Ducks squad that ranks no better than 21st in goals per game (2.76), shots on goal (30.2) and power play percentage at 18.2.
More News
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Surrenders one in loss to Preds•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Struggles against Sens in relief•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Summoned for Tuesday's start•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Coughs up hairball against Jets•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Slated to start against visiting Jets•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Shuts out Kings•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...