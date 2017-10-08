Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Loses second straight game
Lehtonen dropped his second consecutive decision, allowing four goals on 21 shots in a 4-2 loss against the Blues on Saturday.
St. Louis found the back of the net three times in the first 15 minutes of the game, giving them a nice early cushion. Pressing to come back the rest of the night, Dallas played most of the second and third periods in the offensive zone, so Lehtonen faced just 12 shots in the final 40 minutes. The Finnish goaltender is off to a rough start, having yielded six goals on just 32 shots in two appearances.
