Pysyk (lower body) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to March 11.

Pysyk was believed to be over the lower-body injury when he was deemed a healthy scratch Tuesday versus the Lightning, but he's apparently had a setback. With the retroactive designation, Pysyk will be eligible to be activated at any point going forward, as he's already missed the requisite three games and seven days of action. It's unlikely he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Predators.