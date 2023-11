Duchene tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Duchene picked up a helper on Tyler Seguin's game-tying goal late in the third period before scoring the game-winner in overtime, beating Karel Vejmelka off the rush 42 seconds into the extra frame. The 32-year-old Duchene now has goals in four straight games and eight points in that span. He's up to six goals and 13 points through 14 games this season.