Duchene notched a power-play assist in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Flames.

Duchene saw a six-game point streak end versus Vegas on Wednesday, but he quickly got back on the scoresheet with a helper on a Joe Pavelski tally in the second period. It's been four games since Duchene scored a goal, but he had potted goals in four straight prior to the quieter stretch. The 32-year-old forward is up to 16 points (four on the power play) with 39 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 18 appearances.