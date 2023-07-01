Duchene signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Stars on Saturday, per Chris Johnston of TSN.

Duchene will link up with the Stars after he was bought out by the Predators earlier this week. The 32-year-old forward posted 56 points (22 goals, 34 assists) in 71 games last season. While it's not clear how he'll slot into the lineup yet, Duchene adds another scoring threat to a deep Dallas team.